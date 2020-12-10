I’ll Drink To That! Biggest Beverage Trends For 2021 Include Orange Wine and Pink Fizz

Here’s a toast to the New Year and the biggest drink trends for 2021, at least according to Forbes.

Orange wine, for example, is gaining popularity among 25-34 year olds because they like the way the color looks when posted on Instagram (not kidding).

Forbes also reports that canned wine sales have jumped 23% since the pandemic started and they expect that trend to continue (easy to drink outside without having to share bottles).

The Biggest Drink Trends For 2021: Vodka From Air, Orange Wine, Cans And Pink Fizz https://t.co/OAeQez3ztw — Luv_Vodka (@Luv_Vodka) December 10, 2020

Rose champagne and prosecco will reportedly also share the spotlight in 2021.

Is there a new beverage you love that you discovered during the pandemic?