Lake Tahoe Is Closing To Tourists

One of the country’s most popular tourist destinations is shutting down to travelers as COVID-19 continues to surge.

Vacation travel to Lake Tahoe will be banned for at least three weeks starting Friday.

The lockdown order includes 13 counties spanning from Sacramento east to the Nevada border.

JUST IN: Vacation travel to Lake Tahoe will be banned for at least three weeks starting Friday due to a regional rise in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.https://t.co/s7aCHrJpfR — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 9, 2020

Tahoe officials acknowledged though, there’s little they can actually do to keep visitors out besides pleading with people to stay home.

Can businesses survive another wave of shutdowns?