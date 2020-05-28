Boston Marathon Cancelled For 1st Time In 124 Years

For the first time in 124 years, the Boston Marathon has been cancelled. After initially postponing it from April to September, organizers announced Thursday that the annual race would be cancelled and replaced with a ‘virtual’ race where runers verify their own 26.2 mile runs.

It’s the first time in the marathon’s 124-year history that it won’t be run. More than 30,000 runners participate each year and over a million spectators line up along the marathon route to watch.

BREAKING: 2020 Boston Marathon Canceled Due To Coronavirus, Will Be Held Virtually https://t.co/Ae5SeJm9bR — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) May 28, 2020