Texas Bar Owner Won’t Allow Facemasks Inside

A Texas bar owner has banned customers from wearing facemasks inside his establishment. Kevin Smith (not that one), the owner of the Liberty Tree Tavern, posted a sign reading “Due to our concern for our customers if they FEEL (not think) that they need to wear a mask, they should stay at home until they FEEL that it’s safe to be in public without one.”

Smith says he’s following guidelines for social distancing and reduced occupancy and admits the facemask ban is “more of a push back” against “snitches.”

