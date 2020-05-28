Texas Bar Owner Won’t Allow Facemasks Inside

A Texas bar owner has banned customers from wearing facemasks inside his establishment. Kevin Smith (not that one), the owner of the Liberty Tree Tavern, posted a sign reading “Due to our concern for our customers if they FEEL (not think) that they need to wear a mask, they should stay at home until they FEEL that it’s safe to be in public without one.”

Texas bar owner bans masks to prevent ‘virtue signaling’ – and kickstarts an online firestorm https://t.co/Q3Z1LBpumJ — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 28, 2020

Smith says he’s following guidelines for social distancing and reduced occupancy and admits the facemask ban is “more of a push back” against “snitches.”