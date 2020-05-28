Disney+ Finally Restores ‘The Simpsons’ To Original Format

Disney+ just made a change that’s making diehard Simpsons fans say “Woohoo!” The streaming service has finally restored classic Simpsons episodes to their original 4:3 format, so fans can enjoy them the way they were originally meant to be seen. When Disney+ launched last year, older Simpsons episodes were trimmed to fit a widescreen format – which sometimes meant visual gags along the top and bottom of the screen were cut out. After fans complained, they promised to make the change.

Congratulations to Disney+ subscribers, who can now see this Simpsons joke https://t.co/3irgFKBfGM — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) May 28, 2020