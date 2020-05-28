Amazon announced plans to offer full-time jobs to 70% of the 175,000 temporary workers they hired to meet the demand brought on by COVID-19. Initially, those employees were hired as “seasonal positions” but now the company will transfer 125,000 people to full-time. The full-time employees will make $15 an hour and have access to some training programs designed to help them grow within the company. The full-time jobs kick in at the same time the additional $2 an hour hazard pay goes away for Amazon employees.

Amazon says it will offer full-time jobs to 125,000 temporary workers https://t.co/vpYLiwe8Fg by @bheater — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) May 28, 2020