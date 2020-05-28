Remote Fan Noise For Games?

Sports are planning to return without fans. Wouldn’t it be great if your cheers could still be heard in arenas and stadiums while you watch remotely? Yamaha has developed an app called Remote Cheerer. It would allow you to record as you root for your favorite team and have the sound transmitted through speakers at the event.

The app was tested earlier this month at an empty 50,000 seat stadium for Japanese soccer’s J. League. A stadium official said, “At one point during the system field test, I closed my eyes and it felt like the cheering fans were right there in the stadium with me.”

Yamaha’s developers are fine-tuning the app to hopefully use the technology when the J. League returns to action.