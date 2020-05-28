TGI Friday’s To Close Up To 20 Percent Of Its Locations

The pandemic has not been kind to restaurants. TGI Friday’s is one national chain that is feeling the economic impact. CEO Ray Blanchette said in a recent interview that up to 20 percent of the company’s 386 locations “will close forever, without a doubt. Revenue for Friday’s is down 50 percent even with pick-up and delivery services offered during the coronavirus crisis.

