Boner of the Day for January 30th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE BIDEN, SWIFT, KELCE CONSPIRACY; WE’VE GOT THE DETAILS.
We have all been up to date about the NFL and the relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and singer, Taylor Swift. However, right-wingers are furious about the relationship the two have, claiming that it is all a stunt to get Joe Biden back in office, and believe that this and the upcoming Super Bowl will be what decides the future for America. Jack Lombardi II, a failed GOP candidate, said that he has “never been more convinced that the Super Bowl is rigged. With all the unneeded and unwanted Taylor coverage at the games. KC’s journey to the Superbowl – totally scripted … KC wins. And then later [they announce] their support for Biden. Coincidental? No. Bought and paid for couple. SMH…Taylor Swift is nothing more than a controlled influencer who has been put to work by those who seek to destroy America.” Kandiss Taylor, a Republican politician from Georgia, also wrote that she, “tried to warn yall back in October that the influence of [Taylor Swift] on our youth with witchcraft was demonic, evil, and Luciferian…Of course, Satan wants to use her now to elect Joe back into the White House to destroy what’s left of America.”
via Rolling Stone
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: QUEERMED WILL NOT YIELD TO TEXAS
Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, has been requesting the medical records of patients from a gender-affirming care clinic, called QueerMed, in Georgia. “This request from the Texas Attorney general is a clear attempt to intimidate providers of gender-affirming care and parents and families that seek that care outside of Texas and other states with bans,” said Izzy Lowell, founder of QueerMed. Not only has Paxton tried to do this in Georgia, but Seattle as well. He has been looking for the medical records in these places of transgender and nonbinary youths from Texas, but HIPPA bars him from doing so, especially since he is looking for records from 2022. “I thought naively that I will provide this care for four to five years and then as access to such care will improve, I will move on to something else. I couldn’t have been more wrong,” said Lowell.
via Washington Post
Boner Candidate #3: GOD’S ARMY FIZZLES DUE TO HONEY-POT CONSPIRACY THEORY.
The trucker convoy called “God’s Army” that is making way for the Mexican-American border, has been eradicated by conspiracy theories. “God’s Army” was supposed to have at least 700,000 participants in it, but ended up only having about a few dozen. Some believe this happened because right-winged people thought it was a setup, as they think January 6th was. One person wrote on Telegram, “I have 3 former associates doing lengthy prison sentences because of the [Jan. 6] setup. I know first hand, even if they don’t have charges they can pin on you, they will make some up.” Many believe this convoy to stir up violence and trap those involved.
via Raw Story