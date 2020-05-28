The CDC Says This Is How You Should Handle Money Amid the Coronavirus

The CDC recommends not using cash. Instead use credit cards, contactless pay or bank online. They also recommend not using ATM’s. Where possible use drive-through ATMs. If you must use a walk-up ATM take disinfecting wipes with you and wipe the keypad before using it. Once you get your cash use hand sanitizer immediately. When you get home wash your hands immediately even if you used hand sanitizer.

I have ideas. Part of my plans is, stop handling cash! God knows how many hands cash have passed under. — Mackan (@Mackan77922995) March 9, 2020