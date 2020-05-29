Quentin Tarantino Names Best Movie Of The Decade

Quentin Tarantino has his pick for the best movie of the 2010s. He picked “The Social Network.” The film was about the rise of Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg. Tarantino told Premiere magazine, “hands down…it is number one because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.” The movie was nominated for 8 Academy Awards.

