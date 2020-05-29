Life

Naked Woman Steals Truck, Hits Deer

A naked woman in Michigan stole a county-owned truck and wound up hitting a deer. The incident happened in Napoleon Township. The nude woman broke into a lot by punching random numbers into the security code and finally finding the right one. She stole a Jackson County Department of Transportation truck. The door was unlocked and the keys were in the vehicle.

Authorities responded to a call of a crash at 1:00 am. They found the woman only wearing an orange safety vest from the vehicle, the totaled truck, and a deer that the woman hit. The 31-year-old woman told police that she had been kicked out of a car and left on the side of the road. Police suspect a connection with drugs and prostitution.

