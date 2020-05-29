SpaceX Launch Could Be Delayed Again

Wednesday’s historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch was postponed due to weather, so they’ll try again on Saturday. Unfortunately, the weather still might not want to cooperate. Forecasters are giving the launch about a 50/50 shot of actually happening on Saturday. If the weather doesn’t hold up, it will be pushed to Sunday afternoon instead.

Launch time is scheduled for 3:22 pm EST and will be broadcast on most major news networks as well as CBS affiliates. It will also stream online at nasa.gov/nasalive with coverage beginning at 11 am. Why is this launch such a big deal? It’s the first spaceflight to launch from U.S. soil since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, and the first-ever manned launch of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.