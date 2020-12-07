Breakdancing, Skateboarding Added To 2024 Olympics

Breakdancing and Skateboarding are among the new events that will debut as part of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC announced the new events on Monday, along with skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.

Breaking will make its Olympic debut at the Paris Games in 2024 https://t.co/eeLheDRX9o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing will be called ‘Breaking’ in the Olympics and is part of an attempt to lure in younger viewers.

How do you feel about breakdancing as an Olympic sport? What other events should be added?