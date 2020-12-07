Cast Of ‘Wayne’s World’ Reunites With Alice Cooper, Aerosmith, Queen

Watch 'Wayne's World' Cast Reunion with Aerosmith as Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' Returns https://t.co/aD3QGvZNIi — Movieweb (@movieweb) December 7, 2020

Party on! The latest episode of Reunited Apart brought together the cast and rockers from Wayne’s World.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey – aka Wayne and Garth – were joined by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor.

Other Wayne’s World stars who appeared include Tia Carrere, Rob Lowe, Ed O’Neill, along with director Penelope Spheeris. The whole thing can be seen for free on YouTube.

Best of all, the reunion helped raise money for the First Responder’s Children’s Foundation.

Is Wayne’s World the best SNL movie? What other SNL characters should have gotten a movie?