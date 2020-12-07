HHS Secretary Says Vaccine Will Be Available To All By Mid-2021

The White House is pushing a timetable that would make the coronavirus vaccine available to all by mid-2021.

On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Axios that he expected that every American would have access to a vaccine by the second quarter of next year, predicting “we return to normalcy in our lives”.

The FDA will meet on Thursday to determine whether to grant emergency approval to Pfizer’s vaccine candidate. Certain categories of people, like healthcare workers or people in nursing homes, will be given priority for the first round of doses.

