Alien Series Announced By Marvel

Marvel has announced that its first new “Alien” story, part of a new series, will be out in March 2021.

Marvel Comics obtained the rights to publish comics based on the film franchise, “Alien” earlier this year.

The art for the series will be provided by Salvador Larroca from “Doctor Doom”, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson for “Captain America” will write the series.

