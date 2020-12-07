Life

Kia Recalling 295,000 Vehicles Over Risk Of Engine Fire

Kia is recalling over 295,000 vehicles over a leaking issue that can potentially cause the engine to catch fire while driving.

The recall applies to certain models of Sorento, Forte, Optime Hybrid, Soul, and Sportage, with manufacturer years ranging from 2012-2015.

Kia will be alerting owners who are affected. Inspections and repairs can be done for free at a dealership.

What’s the most reliable car you ever owned?

