Fauci Fears Christmas May Be Worse Than Thanksgiving For COVID-19 Spread

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Christmas could be even worse than Thanksgiving in terms of spreading COVID-19.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Fauci pointed out that the Christmas holiday lasts longer than Thanksgiving and “could be even more of a challenge”.

Fauci also says we haven’t yet measured the full impact of Thanksgiving travel, and are “probably just on the beginning of seeing what occurred at Thanksgiving.”

What are some ways people can celebrate the holidays without traveling or gathering in large groups?

