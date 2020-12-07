Fauci Fears Christmas May Be Worse Than Thanksgiving For COVID-19 Spread

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Christmas could be even worse than Thanksgiving in terms of spreading COVID-19.

Speaking to CNN on Monday, Fauci pointed out that the Christmas holiday lasts longer than Thanksgiving and “could be even more of a challenge”.

Fauci also says we haven’t yet measured the full impact of Thanksgiving travel, and are “probably just on the beginning of seeing what occurred at Thanksgiving.”

