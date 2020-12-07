The Mandalorian’s Unique Rifle Is Nerf’s Latest Foam-Firing Star Wars Toy

For all the Star Wars fans, the foam-flinging replica of The Mandalorian’s Amban Phase-pulse blaster is available for pre-order today (Dec 7 – 4 PM ET).

The toy will be shipped in Spring of next year.

Also, a Nerf Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster will go up for preorder today at 4 PM EST at Amazon: pic.twitter.com/DDXlTO1CUz — Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 7, 2020

The Nerf blaster goes for $120 and is 50 inches long, features a light-up scope and “accurate sounds”, and takes two AAA batteries.

Would you spend $120 on a toy? What’s the most you’ve spent on a toy?