Floyd Mayweather Will Fight YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent is a surprising one – or maybe it isn’t, considering how the boxing world is going right now.

Mayweather will step into the ring with YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match set for Feb. 20th.

The two fighters have just a slight gap in boxing experience – Mayweather is a former champion with an undefeated 50-0 career record, while the 25-year-old Paul has just one boxing match to his name – which he lost.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Boxing Match Is Set for February, Let's Go! https://t.co/q4mvtDgbtf — TMZ (@TMZ) December 6, 2020

Paul’s older brother Jake – also a YouTube star – won a boxing match against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of last month’s Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. fight.

Are celebrity stunt fights like this the future of boxing? Who else should Mayweather fight? Tyson?