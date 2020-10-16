British Chef Creates ‘Perfect’ Chocolate Chip Cookie

Thanks to the pandemic, you’ve probably become a master baker, or at least have a few new dishes under your belt. Now set your sights on the “perfect” chocolate chip cookie.

British pastry chef Ravneet Gill ran through countless trials to get her recipe just right and she’s shared it with her Instagram followers, as well as those who picked up her first cookbook: “The Pastry Chef’s Guide: The Secret to Successful Baking Every Time.”

The trick, it seems, is to use chopped chocolate folded into the dough until evenly distributed, then with a 1/4 cup scoop, make into balls and cover with plastic wrap.

A ‘Perfect’ Chocolate Chip Cookie, and the Chef Who Created It #food https://t.co/sfvQFuET7p — wine_Lovers_Box (@wine_lovers_box) October 16, 2020

But don’t cook them right away. Refrigerate at least 12 hours. The next day, bake at 350 for 13 minutes (or 15 if from frozen).

