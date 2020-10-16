Check out Tyson’s new hype video

Mike Tyson just release another hype video as he prepares for a Nov. 28 exhibition with Roy Jones Jr.
Tyson leaves no question as to whether or not he’s taking the match seriously.
At 54-year-old, Tyson’s body would rival that of most men at any age.
In the Instagram video, Tyson says, “Happiness for me? Dying. I don’t live life too good. I don’t do well in this world. I lose a lot… in life.”
Do you get the feeling this isn’t just a one-and-done exhibition for Tyson? Could we see even more Tyson bouts? Maybe a not exhibition fight against at
least one current boxer? Could Tyson hold his own? Does the Tyson clip inspire you?
