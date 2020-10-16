‘Star: Wars: The Mandalorian’ Season Three Will Begin Filming Before End Of Year

Don’t fear Star Wars fans. The pandemic won’t prevent The Mandalorian from having a third season.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Jon Favreau reveals that cameras will begin rolling again “before the end of the year”.

Favreau notes that many of the characters are already wearing masks and the popular Disney+ series features a lot of digital work, which helps the show keep within the safety protocols necessary to restart.

YES! It sounds like #StarWars will begin filming on #TheMandalorian Season 3 before the end of the year!https://t.co/cydHTfHSWs pic.twitter.com/to7g5fVa9v — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 16, 2020

Season two kicks off on Friday, October 30th, with eight new episodes released weekly.

Which shows have you been binge-watching lately?