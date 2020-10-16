Disney+ Puts Disclaimers About Racism On Older Films Including ‘Dumbo’ And ‘Peter Pan’

Some of Disney’s most iconic animated films are coming with a warning on the entertainment’s giant’s streaming service.

Viewers who tune into classics such as Jungle Book, Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and The Aristocats will see a message announcing: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”

Rather than remove the titles, Disney hopes that watching will “spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

"Peter Pan," "Dumbo," "Lady and the Tramp" and "Fantasia" all have content warnings on Disney Plus https://t.co/WVLuKvF7Rv — Variety (@Variety) October 16, 2020

According to the BBC, a shorter warning began showing last year.

How do you feel when going back to watch these films today?