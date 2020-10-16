Disney+ Puts Disclaimers About Racism On Older Films Including ‘Dumbo’ And ‘Peter Pan’

Some of Disney’s most iconic animated films are coming with a warning on the entertainment’s giant’s streaming service.
Viewers who tune into classics such as Jungle Book, Lady and the Tramp, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and The Aristocats will see a message announcing: “This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now.”
Rather than remove the titles, Disney hopes that watching will “spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”
"Peter Pan," "Dumbo," "Lady and the Tramp" and "Fantasia" all have content warnings on Disney Plus https://t.co/WVLuKvF7Rv
— Variety (@Variety) October 16, 2020
According to the BBC, a shorter warning began showing last year.
How do you feel when going back to watch these films today?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.