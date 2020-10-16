Free COVID vaccines for nursing home residents

The Trump administration Friday announced a partnership with two major pharmacy chains to provide coronavirus vaccines to long-term care residents.

The Dept. of Health and Human Services says CVS Health and Walgreens will provide free COVID vaccines to the seniors via on-site clinics at each facility.

The Trump administration will announce a deal with CVS and Walgreens to administer a future coronavirus vaccine to seniors and staff in long-term care facilities free of chargehttps://t.co/MrUkUzvJmr — POLITICO (@politico) October 16, 2020

CNBC reports states were also required Friday to submit to the federal government their initial plans for distribution of vaccines, once available.

Should people be required to get the coronavirus vaccine once approved? Are you worried that your loved one in a nursing facility will be forced to get one or have to leave? Will you get one?