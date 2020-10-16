Elon Musk Announces New Tesla Model S Price

It’s never been cheaper to own a Tesla, with Elon Musk dropping the price of the Model S twice in one week.
Ever the jokester, the tech CEO announced the car company’s flagship sedan will cost just $69,420, with the amount now reflected on its website.
The move is an attempt to undercut Lucid Motors, a new brand launched by former Tesla executive Peter Rawlinson.
Tesla hopes to put half a million of its electric vehicles on the road in 2020, with 318,350 delivered so far.
