After 25 years, the Ford Bronco is back. The company just unveiled three new off-road-oriented SUV’s using the Bronco name. The 2021 Bronco will come in a two and four-door design. Plus, there’s a smaller Bronco Sport. According to Ford executives, the market for rugged SUVs (which Jeep currently dominates) is growing twice as fast as SUVs overall.

The larger Broncos will be available with 35-inch off-road tires and the ability to drive through water almost 4 feet deep. They will also have removable roofs and doors that can fit inside the vehicle when taken off. Meanwhile, the Bronco Sport is being billed as more of a camping vehicle.

The full-size Bronco won’t come out officially until next spring with a price tag starting around $30,000. The Bronco Sport will be available later this year, costing about $27,000.