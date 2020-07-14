“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Returns to Studio

After nearly four months of doing shows from his home, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has returned to its New York City studio. Monday night, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a guest on zoom and welcomed Fallon back, “New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again.” Fallon is the first of the late-night hosts to return to the studio.

He, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and others found creative ways to entertain fans since the pandemic hit in mid-March. The Tonight Show will not have anyone in the audience for the foreseeable future and there’s a limited crew. Fallon also quizzed the governor on his love life asking him, “What phase of dating are you currently in?” Cuomo playfully replied, “Zero. I’m at phase zero of dating.”