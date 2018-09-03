Bruce Willis Will Have a Significant Role in ‘Die Hard 6’

It will be the 6th installment of the Die Hard movie franchise and its name has been revealed. The name of the next installment in the series that began in 1988 will focus on the movie’s biggest character… McClane. Yep. That’s the name of the next Die Hard movie. The movie is still in the preliminary stages but will reportedly be more of a prequel that focuses on the life of a young John McClane prior to the events of the first movie, when he was just a beat cop in the 70’s.

