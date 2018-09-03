Is Your iPhone 8 Defective?

Has your iPhone 8 experienced unexpected restarts or a frozen screen?

Have you had issues where it won’t turn on? If so, Apple is ready to fix your device. On its official website, Apple is warning customers that models of its iPhone 8 “contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect. The number of phones affected is extremely small. Still, the company is taking care of the problem as best it can. Apple has a website where you can punch in the serial number on your phone. When you do so, you’ll see if your phone was one of the few impacted.

If your iPhone 8 is one of those with the defective logic board, Apple will fix the phone free of charge. The service will also be available to owners for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.