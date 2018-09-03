Pearl Jam Does Right by McCain and Tom Petty

During their concert at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, Pearl Jam paid tribute to the late-John McCain and Tom Petty. While singing “Blood,” Vedder improvised and said: “No more divisiveness, no more divisiveness.” The moment during the show continued a theme of the band not shying away from the political struggles being felt across America.

Tom Petty was also recognized during last night’s performance. Vedder told a story about giving Petty a guitar that the legendary singer/songwriter was looking for. He said that a few weeks later, Petty repaid the favor by sending him a red Fender Telecaster.

Pearl Jam Pay Tribute To John McCain https://t.co/krckUVyuLQ pic.twitter.com/aUXbWRObGX — Alternative Nation (@AltNationNet) September 3, 2018

Vedder played that guitar on a solo rendition of “I Won’t Back Down.” The whole stadium reportedly sang along with Vedder as he belted out the tune.