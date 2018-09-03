A New ‘Police Academy’ is Coming

Hell yes!

Feeling nostalgic for one of the great comedies of the 1980’s? Get ready… a Police Academy reboot is coming. One of the original film’s actors is Steve Guttenberg. He broke the news on Monday via Twitter.

A big fan of the Police Academy franchise hit up Guttenberg on Twitter. He replied: “Adam, the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!”

