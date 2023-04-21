Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 21st, 2023

Opening April 21, 2023

Evil Dead Rise — horror sequel — theaters — didn’t screen for critics

A twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Director: Lee Cronin

Starring: Mirabai Pease, Richard Crouchley, and Anna-Maree Thomas

Via IMDb

Beau Is Afraid — neurotic comedy?-drama — theaters — 1 star

Following the sudden death of his mother, a mild-mannered but anxiety-ridden man confronts his darkest fears as he embarks on an epic, Kafkaesque odyssey back home.

Director: Ari Aster

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Patti LuPone, and Amy Ryan

Via IMDb

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant — Afghanistan war drama — theaters — 3 stars

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant follows US Army Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Afghan interpreter Ahmed (Dar Salim).

Director: Guy Ritchie

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, and Sean Sagar

Via IMDb

Chevalier — pre-French revolution drama — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, director Stephen Williams, and writer Stefani Robinson discuss costumes, social justice, and the importance of telling the stories of historical figures that have been erased from history.

Director: Stephen Williams

Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Samara Weaving, and Lucy Boynton

via IMDb