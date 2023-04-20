Radio From Hell | 4.20.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with listener check-in’s and Frank Christ They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then Kerry has the latest Geek News and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners calls for another X-Poll and we want to know what you miss from your childhood. Then we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and Gina has a Morsel of Murder for us featuring the Vallow-Daybell case going on. And as always, we finish the with the Boner Recap and news.

