Strange New Worlds Season 2 June 15th

Michael Yo, in Star Trek Discovery was given a role in a season of short movies (Paramount +)

Fubar with Arnold Schwarzenegger (Netflix)

The Boogeyman by Stephan King

Netflix is discontinuing their disc service

Netflix’s CD sending program, which is practically Blockbusters through the mail, is being discontinued. This makes a lot of sense, I’m actually shocked that they haven’t already.

via: New York Times