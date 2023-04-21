Boner of the Day for April 21st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN YOU GOTTA GO YOU GOTTA GO

While participating in the Boston Marathon a runner was found doing their business in the front yard of someone’s house. They were found doing this squatting on the lawn by a bystander. They didn’t only disturb the passer byer, they were also caught in the front yard of the homeowner’s by their Ring doorbell. many runners go without stopping for a bathroom break but if they wanted to there are portable bathrooms available at every water station. Apparently stopping at one of these would take too long according to the runner.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: HE BELIEVES YOU SHOULD STICK WITH WHAT YOU KNOW. (OR HE WAS JUST TRYING TO GET IT RIGHT)

Illinois man has allegedly robbed the same store 11 times in only 5 months. Over that time he got nine felony counts for stealing items worth less than $300. He also got three counts of stealing items worth more than $300. Finally he was also charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.

via New York Post

Boner Candidate #3: IS ANYONE SURPRISED BY THIS?

Tennessee Representative Scotty Campbell immediately (six hours later) resigned after he was found guilty of sexually harassing interns. It was confirmed to be at least one, and was probably two. He did not have to worry about his job security as nothing changed in that regard but he decided to quit anyway. He claimed the intern was making it up and that it did not happen, (Scripps News Nashville). Emails between the interns and the House Representative beg to differ though. This is not the first time this has happened within the House of Representatives, specifically the Representatives from Tennessee.

via Fox 13 Salt Lake City