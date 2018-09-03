Game of Thrones Prequel To Start Filming in 2019

How did the Whitewalkers come to be? That question and more will hopefully be answered in the new Game of Thrones prequel coming to HBO in 2020. The as yet untitled series takes place thousands of years before the recent Game of Thrones.

The filming on the new series will begin in Ireland in February 2019.

The 6-episode final season of Game of Thrones will also air next year on HBO.

via GIPHY