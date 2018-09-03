Man Arrested For Giving Girlfriend A ‘Wet Willy’

Here’s your daily dose of Florida – a man was arrested last month for allegedly giving his girlfriend a ‘wet willy’. Police arrested Joseph Sireci of Fort Pierce after his girlfriend said he stuck his finger in her ear while acting drunk and ‘belligerent’.

Sireci tried to tell police he wasn’t intoxicated but he was arrested and charged with battery.

Florida man charged with battery for giving girlfriend ‘Wet Willy’ https://t.co/eZVzT979mp — WCTV Eyewitness News (@WCTV) September 3, 2018

I feel like I’ve seen this before…

via GIPHY