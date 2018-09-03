Read This Before Trying On Shoes While Barefoot

This might make you think twice about trying on shoes without socks.

A 4-year old girl in the U.K was left fighting for her life after she contracted a deadly foot infection after trying on shoes while barefoot. Her mom shared the story and a warning to others on Facebook. The doctors said Sienna must have had a small cut on her foot and that allowed bacteria from the shoes to enter her system. Sienna’s mom said with all of the back-to-school shopping make sure you bring socks so this doesn’t happen to you or your family.

