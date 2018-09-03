Nurse Discovers Colleague Is Baby She Saved

A California nurse was shocked to find out one that of her new co-workers was actually a baby that she helped care for 28 years earlier. Brandon Seminatore was born prematurely at the Stanford Lucille Packard Children’s Hospital and his nurse was Vilma Wong. Flash forward to 2018, Brandon returned to the hospital as a second-year pediatric neurology resident. When he began working with Vilma she recognized his name and after some more questioning they realized they were “old friends.” Brenda said, “I was in shock initially, but overjoyed to know that I took care of him almost 30 years ago and now he’s a pediatric resident to the same population he was part of when he was born.”

