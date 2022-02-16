Burglar Pulls Off $250,000 Pokemon Heist At Minnesota Store After Smashing Through Wall

Shutterstock

Police in Forest Lake, Minnesota say a burglar stole about $250,000 worth of Pokemon cards from a video game shop last week.

Survelliance footage of the break-in at Punch-Out Gaming, shows a masked man entering the store after punching a hole in the wall from a neighboring vacant store.

Police say the intruder took off with a bunch of money and Pokemon trading cards worth at least $250,000.

Among the stolen items: 72 Pokemon Evolving Skies booster boxes worth about $140 each.

He took the store's name too literally. That's not how you catch em all.

Pokemon card prices have skyrocketed in the past few years. Last year, a rare Pokemon Blastoise card sold at auction for a whopping $360,000.

