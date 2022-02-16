Gambling Industry Posted Record Revenues In 2021

Shutterstock

The gambling industry had a record-breaking year in 2021.

According to the American Gaming Association, gambling brought in $53 billion in revenues last year, due to an explosion in sports betting and more states legalizing gambling.

But while online and sports gambling has surged, casinos are still the biggest earner – accounting for $45 billion in revenues in 2021.

Here's more proof that the house always wins: In 2021, America's gaming industry had its highest-grossing year ever. Again https://t.co/xxPX28A6Je — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2022

Why is gambling taking off? Is it a good or bad sign for the economy?