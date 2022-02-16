Life

Gambling Industry Posted Record Revenues In 2021

The gambling industry had a record-breaking year in 2021.

According to the American Gaming Association, gambling brought in $53 billion in revenues last year, due to an explosion in sports betting and more states legalizing gambling.

But while online and sports gambling has surged, casinos are still the biggest earner – accounting for $45 billion in revenues in 2021.

Why is gambling taking off? Is it a good or bad sign for the economy?

