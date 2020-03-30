Busted for Hosting 60 Person Bonfire

A Maryland man is facing charges after hosting a bonfire. Authorities say a crowd of about 60 had gathered on the Charles County property of 41-year-old Shawn Marshall Myers.

Deputies made an initial visit on March 27 and returned about 11 p.m. that evening after the party failed to disperse. The party ran afoul of the Governor’s edict limiting gathering to 10 people or less. Myers faces and misdemeanor charges and up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine if he’s convicted.

