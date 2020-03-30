You Can Get A Free Doritos Locos Taco on Tuesday

Taco Bell’s trying to add a little cheer to our socially-distant lives by offering up a free nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco at their drive-thrus on “Taco Tuesday”, March 31st.

Taco Bell’s also donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry in an effort to end child hunger. While at the drive-thru ordering other items, Taco Bell will ask you if you want to “round up” your total to the next dollar, giving the difference to No Kid Hungry.

TOMORROW you can enjoy a free Doritos® Locos Tacos when you stop by Taco Bell. Let our drive-thru help you get through. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 30, 2020