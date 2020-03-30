Exercise Expert Basically Says “No” to Everything

An ESPN headline reads, “Expert Q&A: How to stay fit – and safe – during coronavirus pandemic. Not sure how many words it is but it could’ve been shortened to just one word: “No.” The expert says “No” to even jogging (unless you can actually stay 6 feet a part) and nothing that involves tossing an object, like a ball, back and forth. Even letting your kids play outside with their friends – unless their on opposite sides of a fence and not tossing anything back and forth – is a ‘No!’ Better break out those old Suzanne Somers exercise videos! Do you have a problem with your kids playing outside with other kids? Are you being shamed for allowing them to do so? Have you called out others for their lack of social distancing? How have they responded?

