Even Van Gogh is a Victim of the COVID Situation – and He’s Been Dead Since 1890

A thief or thieves found an almost empty art museum easy pickin’s as many around the world have been forced to stay home amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Singer Laren museum, outside of Amsterdam, was hit sometime overnight – and Van Gogh’s “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring” was stolen. The painting dates back to 1884 and was a loaner from the Groginger Museum, Reuters reports.

