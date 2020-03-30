COVID-19 could cost 47 million US jobs, shove unemployment beyond 32%

Dr. Anthony Fauci – the top US expert on COVID-19 – painted a grim picture Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union: 100,000 to 200,000 US deaths – citing models. Estimates on job casualties don’t appear any better: About 67 million American workers are at high risk of losing their jobs, either temporarily or permanently. CNBC reports the COVID-19 crisis could cause a loss of 47 million jobs and shove unemployment beyond 32%. How could the US have mitigated this economic impact? If the US can handle 140,000 to 810,000 flu hospitalizations every season, according to the CDC, why is it now unable to handle fewer than 20,000 COVID-19 patients, so far, according to covidtracking.com?

Coronavirus job losses could total 47 million, unemployment rate may hit 32%, Fed estimates https://t.co/AGYHEkmxEA — CNBC (@CNBC) March 30, 2020