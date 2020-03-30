Tiger King Prompts FL Sheriff to Take Another Look at Don Lewis’ Disappearance

A 23-year-old cold case in Tampa, Florida is getting another look after Netflix’s Tiger King has all of us wondering if Big Cat Rescue owner Carol Baskin fed her millionaire husband to her tigers. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister tweeted on Monday “Since Netflix has made Tiger King all the rage I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads”, adding a picture of Jack “Don” Lewis, who went missing in 1997. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the missing millionaire, but Tiger King examined Lewis’s rocky relationship with Carol Baskin, who maintains she had nothing to do with her husband’s disappearance.

What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband? It’s a big question on Netflix’s “Tiger King.” Now, a Florida sheriff is asking for new leads in the 1997 disappearance of Don Lewis. #Dateline Read the full story: https://t.co/MM1hXX0Jtv — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) March 30, 2020

