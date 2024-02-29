Since forming in 2006, Cage The Elephant have quietly bloomed as one of this generation’s premier rock bands buoyed by uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. Thus far, they have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multi Platinum certifications, tallied 5 billion streams and counting, and notched ten #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 #1 records on Triple A Radio. The guys consecutively garnered two GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Album” for both Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019]. Of the latter, Entertainment Weekly raved, “The album’s introspection paired with its urgent energy make Cage The Elephant sound more passionate than ever.” In the meantime, their music has also surged through popular culture as “Cigarette Daydreams” graced the soundtrack of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 blockbuster video game, “Goodbye” appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and “Trouble” powered a global campaign for Amazon Prime. Plus, they’re the rare force of nature who can inspire millions of TikTok creates or hold their own on stage with Dave Grohl and duet with Iggy Pop and Beck. The Kentucky-bred six-piece instinctually lean on their enduring bond as both musicians and friends to get through anything and everything. Together, the band members make sense of life’s unpredictability and uncertainty via music. Moments of elation might take the form of sticky hooks, swaggering rhythms, or upbeat guitars, while tense riffs and jittery grooves could give shape to feelings of anxiety, doubt, or instability. As such, the group fearlessly alchemize a season of tragedy and turbulence into the twelve tracks on their sixth full-length album, Neon Pill [RCA Records].